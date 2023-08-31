Seven Dead, Four Injured In Tragic Harare-Mutare Road Accident

Seven Dead, Four Injured In Tragic Harare-Mutare Road Accident6 minutes ago
Seven people died, while four others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident on the Harare-Mutare Road. According to a police report obtained by Pindula News, the accident involved a collision between a Honda Fit and a VW Touareg vehicle. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday said further information will be provided at a later time. Read the report.
The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 60 kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road on 30/08/23 in which seven victims died while four others were injured.
A Honda Fit vehicle with eight passengers on board had a head on collision with a VW Toures which had one passenger on board. More details will be released in due course.Feedback
Some social media users have criticised the police, holding them responsible for the accident and alleging that they turn a blind eye to illegal public transportation vehicles known as “Mshika shika.”
They argue that it is unacceptable the Honda Fit involved in the accident, which typically seats up to five people, was carrying eight passengers. They presume that the vehicle may have passed through multiple police checkpoints but was allowed to pass due to alleged bribery.
The increase of “Mishka shika” vehicles in Zimbabwe can be attributed to limited public transportation options, high unemployment rates, flexibility in routes and schedules, and weak regulation and enforcement. These informal vehicles fill the gap in areas with inadequate formal transportation services. Addressing the issue requires improving public transportation infrastructure, promoting formal employment, enhancing regulation and enforcement, and prioritising commuter safety.
