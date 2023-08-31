Seven Dead, Four Injured In Tragic Harare-Mutare Road Accident

Some social media users have criticised the police, holding them responsible for the accident and alleging that they turn a blind eye to illegal public transportation vehicles known as “Mshika shika.”

They argue that it is unacceptable the Honda Fit involved in the accident, which typically seats up to five people, was carrying eight passengers. They presume that the vehicle may have passed through multiple police checkpoints but was allowed to pass due to alleged bribery.

The increase of “Mishka shika” vehicles in Zimbabwe can be attributed to limited public transportation options, high unemployment rates, flexibility in routes and schedules, and weak regulation and enforcement. These informal vehicles fill the gap in areas with inadequate formal transportation services. Addressing the issue requires improving public transportation infrastructure, promoting formal employment, enhancing regulation and enforcement, and prioritising commuter safety.

