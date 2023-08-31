Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid From 31 August to 02 September 2023

Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid From 31 August to 02 September 20239 minutes ago
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) and the Civil Protection Department have jointly issued a weather report and forecast for Zimbabwe valid from Thursday 31 August until Saturday 02 September 2023. MSD reported that this morning, there were scattered clouds in Manicaland, Mashonaland East, and Masvingo Provinces. As the day progressed, the country experienced sunny and warm weather, with decreased moisture. Both morning and evening temperatures were cold across all areas.
Forecast For Friday 01 September 2023
For tomorrow, Friday 01 September 2023, expect clear skies throughout the country. The morning will be cool with light and variable winds. By afternoon, it will become warm and slightly hazy. However, temperatures are expected to drop in the evening, leading to cool conditions.
Impacts
Impact-wise, the dry and windy conditions increase the risk of veldt fires. The prevailing sunny weather enhances evapotranspiration. Hot daytime conditions may cause dehydration and heat-related illnesses. It’s important to take precautions, such as wearing a sunhat, sunscreen, or using an umbrella to protect yourself from direct sunlight, especially between 09:00 am to 03:00 pm. Accumulated heat inside parked cars can be harmful, so avoid leaving children inside vehicles.
Actions To Take
Actions to be taken include extinguishing any fires found in open areas or road-sides and not leaving any fire unattended. Farmers are advised to create fire guards that are at least 9 meters wide and free of burning vegetation.
Forecast for Saturday 02 September 2023
Looking ahead to Saturday 02 September 2023, expect sunny and warm afternoon conditions across most of the country. Some provinces, namely Masvingo, Mashonaland Central, and Matebeleland North, may experience slight wind gusts, which could provide occasional relief from the heat. The morning and evening will be cool.
Stay updated and take necessary precautions to ensure safety and well-being during these weather conditions.