Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid From 31 August to 02 September 2023

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) and the Civil Protection Department have jointly issued a weather report and forecast for Zimbabwe valid from Thursday 31 August until Saturday 02 September 2023. MSD reported that this morning, there were scattered clouds in Manicaland, Mashonaland East, and Masvingo Provinces. As the day progressed, the country experienced sunny and warm weather, with decreased moisture. Both morning and evening temperatures were cold across all areas.

Forecast For Friday 01 September 2023

For tomorrow, Friday 01 September 2023, expect clear skies throughout the country. The morning will be cool with light and variable winds. By afternoon, it will become warm and slightly hazy. However, temperatures are expected to drop in the evening, leading to cool conditions.

Impacts

Impact-wise, the dry and windy conditions increase the risk of veldt fires. The prevailing sunny weather enhances evapotranspiration. Hot daytime conditions may cause dehydration and heat-related illnesses. It’s important to take precautions, such as wearing a sunhat, sunscreen, or using an umbrella to protect yourself from direct sunlight, especially between 09:00 am to 03:00 pm. Accumulated heat inside parked cars can be harmful, so avoid leaving children inside vehicles.

