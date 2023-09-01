Emmanuel Macron Defies Junta's Deadline Says French Ambassador Itte Won't Leave Niger

6 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron has affirmed that Ambassador Itte will not leave Niger, defying the junta’s deadline for his departure.

The military junta in Niger has since revoked the visa of the French ambassador and directed the police to expel him, after previously instructing him to leave the country. In a letter attributed to the Nigerien Ministry of Foreign Affairs and shared by local media, the junta stated that the ambassador’s diplomatic cards and visas, as well as those of his family members, have been cancelled. They have instructed the police to proceed with his expulsion, emphasizing that the decision is final.

The junta took this action after the French envoy, Sylvain Itte, refused to attend a scheduled meeting with Niger’s foreign minister and engaged in actions deemed contrary to Niger’s interests, according to the Nigerien foreign ministry.

Feedback