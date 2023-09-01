Emmanuel Macron Defies Junta's Deadline Says French Ambassador Itte Won't Leave Niger

Emmanuel Macron Defies Junta's Deadline Says French Ambassador Itte Won't Leave Niger6 minutes ago
French President Emmanuel Macron has affirmed that Ambassador Itte will not leave Niger, defying the junta’s deadline for his departure.
The military junta in Niger has since revoked the visa of the French ambassador and directed the police to expel him, after previously instructing him to leave the country. In a letter attributed to the Nigerien Ministry of Foreign Affairs and shared by local media, the junta stated that the ambassador’s diplomatic cards and visas, as well as those of his family members, have been cancelled. They have instructed the police to proceed with his expulsion, emphasizing that the decision is final.
The junta took this action after the French envoy, Sylvain Itte, refused to attend a scheduled meeting with Niger’s foreign minister and engaged in actions deemed contrary to Niger’s interests, according to the Nigerien foreign ministry.
The junta further warned that the ambassador no longer holds the privileges and immunities associated with his position as a member of the diplomatic personnel of the Embassy. However, the French presidency’s spokesperson stated that the ambassador remains in his position despite the junta’s demands.
French Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its statement from August 25 stressing that “the putschists do not have the authority to make this demand.” The statement added:
The ambassador’s accreditation comes solely from the legitimately elected authorities in Niger.
France does not recognize Niger’s military authorities and maintains that the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, who was overthrown in a coup last month, remains the country’s only legitimate authority. France has around 1,500 soldiers stationed in Niger and considers it a significant partner in the Sahel region.