Harare City Has Shutdown Prince Edward And Warren Park Waterworks

Works at Prince Edward station was carried out between August 31 and September 1, 2023 to remove sand from filters and segmentation tanks.

Warren Control rehab which runs from September 2 to 3 September 2023 will replace bolts, nuts, washers on VJ coupling and welding on bursts on the 975mm and 750mm steel pipe inter connection, feeding water into Alexandra pump station and reservoirs.

Southerton-Rugare-Letombo line rehab works will run from September 4 – 8 September 2023 to repair a burst that has occured on the 1000mm steel pump station to Letombo reservoirs between Warren Control pump station to Southerton.

The following areas will be affected between Saturday and Sunday:

– Parirenyatwa Hospital

– Westgate

– CBD

– Bluffhill

– Mabelreign

– Malborough

– Ashdown Park

– Tynwald

– Dzivarasekwa

– Kuwadzana Phase 3

– Eastlea

– Westlea

– Milton Park

– Belvedere

– KGVI Barracks

– Tomlinson Deport

– Newlands

– Avondale

– Mt Pleasant

– Hatcliffe

– Vainona

– Pomona

– Borrowdale West

– Borrowdale

– Gunhill

– Alexandra Park

– Addylin

– Goodhope

– Nkwisi Gardens

– Haig Park

– Greencroft

– Emerald Hills

– Avonlea

Any inconveniences caused during these periods are sincerely regretted.

