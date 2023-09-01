Harare City Has Shutdown Prince Edward And Warren Park Waterworks

Harare City Has Shutdown Prince Edward And Warren Park Waterworks6 minutes ago
The City of Harare has shutdown Prince Edward and Warren Control pump stations for repairs on leaking 1000mm steel pipes between Southerton and Rugare. Works at Prince Edward station were completed from August 31 to September 1, 2023, while Warren Control rehab will take place from September 2-3, 2023, and Southerton-Rugare-Letombo line rehab from September 4-8, 2023. Read the statement:
NOTICE FOR THE SHUTDOWN OF PRINCE EDWARD WATER TREATMENT WORKS, WARREN CONTROL PUMP STATION AND REPAIRS OF LEAKING 1000mm DIAMETER STEEL PIPE BETWEEN SOUTHERTON AND RUGARE.
The City of Harare wishes to advise residents and stakeholders that we will be having a shutdown of Prince Edward, Warren Control pumb stations and for repairs on leaking 1000mm diametre steel pipes between Southern and Rugare.Feedback
Works at Prince Edward station was carried out between August 31 and September 1, 2023 to remove sand from filters and segmentation tanks.
Warren Control rehab which runs from September 2 to 3 September 2023 will replace bolts, nuts, washers on VJ coupling and welding on bursts on the 975mm and 750mm steel pipe inter connection, feeding water into Alexandra pump station and reservoirs.
Southerton-Rugare-Letombo line rehab works will run from September 4 – 8 September 2023 to repair a burst that has occured on the 1000mm steel pump station to Letombo reservoirs between Warren Control pump station to Southerton.
The following areas will be affected between Saturday and Sunday:
– Parirenyatwa Hospital
– Westgate
– CBD
– Bluffhill
– Mabelreign
– Malborough
– Ashdown Park
– Tynwald
– Dzivarasekwa
– Kuwadzana Phase 3
– Eastlea
– Westlea
– Milton Park
– Belvedere
– KGVI Barracks
– Tomlinson Deport
– Newlands
– Avondale
– Mt Pleasant
– Hatcliffe
– Vainona
– Pomona
– Borrowdale West
– Borrowdale
– Gunhill
– Alexandra Park
– Addylin
– Goodhope
– Nkwisi Gardens
– Haig Park
– Greencroft
– Emerald Hills
– Avonlea
Any inconveniences caused during these periods are sincerely regretted.
