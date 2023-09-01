The African Union Suspends Gabon After A Military Coup In The Country

6 minutes ago

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council has announced the immediate suspension of Gabon following a military coup in the country. The council strongly condemned the takeover and suspended Gabon’s participation in AU activities. The coup ended the Bongo family’s long-standing rule, posing a challenge for a region that has faced several coups in recent years.

The body said on X, formerly Twitter, that it “strongly condemns the military takeover of power in the Republic of Gabon” and has decided “to immediately suspend the participation of Gabon in all activities of the AU, its organs and institutions until the restoration of constitutional order in the country, in line with AU instruments.“

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu expressed concerns about the spread of autocracy and called for action to prevent further coups. Tinubu, who chairs West Africa’s main regional body ECOWAS, said on Thursday:

