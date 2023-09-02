2023 Elections "Free, Fair, Transparent And Credible", Says Vapostori

It also said Local Observers, Foreign Observers, Local Media and Foreign Media were allowed to do their work without hindrance and that all political players were given the opportunity to participate in all processes.

The organisation however criticised some election observers and religious bodies that questioned the credibility of the polls. It said:

As the Judicial Council of Vapostori religion in Zimbabwe we are concerned by some negative reports from some religious bodies and some Observer reports who have opted to ignore the peace, transparency and fairness in which the elections were held. The National Judicial Council Of Vapostori would want to urge everyone who participated in the just-ended Harmonized Election to respect the Sovereignty of Zimbabwe and respect the Laws that govern all Zimbabwe institutions and Bodies. The NJCV believes that the mandate of Election Observer Missions is not to question and interrogate the Institution and Legislative Laws of a Sovereignty Country.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) condemned the 23 August elections and urged ZEC to audit the whole exercise in order to restore public confidence in the country’s electoral process.

