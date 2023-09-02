Jailed Mai TT In Court No Show

Mai “Total Trouble” was remanded to 29 September 2023 for trial commencement, reported H-Metro.

Prosecutor Dzidzai Josiah applied for a postponement stating that their witness wasn’t in attendance as she was recovering after recently giving birth. Said Josiah:

Accused person wasn’t brought to court by prisons and we are also seeking a postponement of this matter to September 29, the State will request that she be brought to court on that date for trial commencement. The complainant recently gave birth through C-section and she needs time to recover, so she is not in attendance today.

Mai TT’s lawyer, Admire Masango, consented to the postponement.

Allegations were that in September 2022, Mai TT approached Rachel Mhuka saying she was in need of US$10 000 so that she could start a business.

She allegedly volunteered to give Mhuka a Mercedes Benz (AFF9759), which she claimed belonged to her, as surety.

Mai TT told Mhuka that she would forfeit the Mercedes Benz in the event that she failed to repay the US$10 000 on or before 30 November 2022.

The State alleges that acting on the misrepresentation, Mhuka gave Murata US$10 000.

After some days, Mai Titi allegedly returned to Mhuka and demanded back the car saying it did not belong to her.

She allegedly offered Mhuka an Audi Q5 (AFG3701) and an expired passport as surety.

Sometime in January this year, Mhuka was then approached by police from ZRP Rhodesville, who then seized the Audi Q5 saying it belonged to Else Event Car Hire.

Mhuka then lodged a complaint with the police leading to Mai TT’s arrest.

It is further alleged that Mai Titi approached Liberty Kudakwashe Vazhura at Else Car Rental intending to hire an Audi Q5.

Vazhura and Mai Titi then entered into an agreement where she was supposed to pay US$770 per week and a lease agreement was signed.

She failed to make the weekly payments, which prompted Vazhura to order her to return the car.

Vazhura then reported the matter to the Rhodesville Police Station.

The car was recovered from Mhuka’s place of residence where Mai Titi had surrendered it as collateral.

