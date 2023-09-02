Roman Catholic Bishops' Pastoral Statement On 2023 Harmonised Elections | Full Text

“Conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the Gospel” (Philippians 1:27)

Zimbabwe went to the polls on the 23. and 24. of August 2023 to elect their Presidential Candidate, House of Assembly, and Local Government leaders, who will administer the country in the next 5 years.

The Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) commends the nation for faithfully holding these elections every five years as provided for in the 2013 Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Against this background, the Catholic Church commends all political players, and the electorate for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner as they exercised their constitutional right to vote.

The ZCBC applauds the Government of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), all Political Parties and the electorate in their pre-election planning, preparations, management of the elections and the peaceful environment.

The presence of the law enforcement agents especially the Zimbabwe Republic Police, contributed a lot in the maintenance of peace and order during the electoral period.

The ZRP helped in most polling centres by removing some groups of people who had erected some exit poll survey desk at some polling stations.

We also applaud the efforts made by the President of the Republic in extending the voting period to the 24. of August 2023 in the communities that had not voted due to delays in the dispatching of voting material.

Above all, the timely release of the election results by ZEC, before the expiry of the stipulated five-day period, is greatly appreciated.

In this regard, we appeal to the people to remain steadfast and cherish the peaceful environment.

However, there were many challenges observed regarding the administration of the just-ended elections that we as ZCBC need to point out. These included the following:

Delays in the starting of the voting process after opening in some places across the country.

Late delivery of ballot papers at polling stations, which extended the voting processes into the next day.

There were no adequate lighting facilities in some polling stations.

In some polling stations, there was an unavailability of voting material

Some voters had challenges to find their names on the voter’s roll.

In some parts of the country, there were groups of people who mounted exit poll survey desks near the polling stations, displaying logos of a political party.

In some instances, there were displays of campaign material on the road leading to polling stations and distribution of campaign regalia to voters at polling stations and action contrary to the electoral laws.

Worryingly in some communities, it was noted that there was distribution of material discouraging people from voting.

Therefore, such practices would surely bring our elections into dispute due to some form of cohesion on the part of the electorate.

In reflection on the above-mentioned challenges, as ZCBC, we encourage ZEC to give an account to the nation about the delays and procurement of voting material and the missing names on the voter’s roll.

The opening of the polling centres during the night may surely bring to question the preparedness of ZEC to the just-ended election.

An audit of the whole exercise may give relief to the electorate to whom ZEC is answerable. This may help the nation to be satisfied with our electoral process.

In the spirit of peace and love after the elections, we call upon all the aggrieved parties to redress their grievances following the legal procedures.

As ZCBC, we totally discourage hate speech by some members of political parties. Actions that restrain and disrupt other political parties’ gathering violate the right to association as enshrined in Section 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) 2013.

Let us shun barbaric actions that are contrary to the Christian ethos and national values as stated in the Preamble of our national Constitution.

Violent actions paint a negative picture of the whole election process. We call for respect to our International Mission Observers and let their objective assessment of the elections help us as a nation to correct ourselves and move on.

Their input should enrich us and act as the light of Christ showing the nation, where corrections are needed.

We therefore advocate for peace and condemn all forms of actions that may disrupt the post-election peaceful environment.

The ZCBC continuously calls for peace and tolerance during this post-election period for the continued growth of our beloved nation.

The Church remains ready to serve the nation in its peaceful processes. God reminds us in Micah 6:8 to, “do justice, show constant love and live in humble fellowship with him”).

We ask you all, to continuously pray for peace and tolerance in our beloved nation. Let the light of Christ shine upon the people of Zimbabwe and show them the way to go amidst these post-election events.

In this way, we display the conduct worthy of the Gospel as we search for answers to our post-election grievances.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment