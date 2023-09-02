South Africa: Helen Suzman Foundation Seeks Court Order To Halt Mass Deportations

South Africa: Helen Suzman Foundation Seeks Court Order To Halt Mass Deportations6 minutes ago
The Helen Suzman Foundation has filed an urgent application in the High Court to halt the mass deportations of illegal immigrants in South Africa, particularly Zimbabweans. The foundation argues that the deportations are unlawful and violate the rights of the affected individuals, many of whom have been residing in South Africa for an extended period and have positively contributed to the country. They further contend that the deportations are being conducted disorganisedly and inhumanely, denying individuals the opportunity to appeal their cases.
The government, on the other hand, asserts that the deportations are necessary to safeguard the country’s borders and ensure compliance with immigration laws. The High Court is set to hear the urgent application in the following week, and until then, the deportations have been temporarily halted.
The Helen Suzman Foundation, established in 1963, is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting human rights and democracy in South Africa. The foundation’s legal challenge on the deportation issue holds significance in the country’s immigration policy and has drawn attention from the government and the public.
The ruling will impact numerous Zimbabweans, who have sought refuge in South Africa due to economic hardships or political persecution. Many Zimbabweans were granted Exemption Permits (ZEPs) to live, work, and study in South Africa. The South African government introduced the ZEP program as a temporary solution for undocumented or expired visa-holding Zimbabwean nationals. It aimed to regularise their status, providing legal documentation for work, study, and residence in South Africa.
Initially issued for four years, the program was extended due to legal challenges and the need for a comprehensive approach. Applicants had to meet specific criteria, including identity proof, employment evidence, and a clean criminal record. The ZEP program aimed to offer legal protection and access to services while long-term immigration policies were explored. However, the program was discontinued in 2021, with the application deadline passed. The government has announced new visas which the affected individuals can apply for. However, there are concerns that thousands of affected people do not qualify for the visas.