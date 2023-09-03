Former Zambia President, Edgar Lungu, Invited To Mnangagwa Inauguration

7 minutes ago

The Government of Zimbabwe has invited former Zambia president, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to attend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday, 04 September.

The decision to invite a former Head of State to attend the inauguration has been described by critics as a desperate move by the Government to garner international recognition after the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) questioned the credibility of the 23 August elections in its preliminary report.

Zimbabwe, through its Ambassador to Zambia, Charity Charamba, wrote to Lungu on 02 September 2023, inviting him to attend the ceremony set to be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Reads the letter:

