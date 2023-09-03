"Foul-mouthed" Patron Fatally Stabbed At Shebeen

4 minutes ago

Police in Bulawayo have implored members of the public to avoid drinking beer at unlicensed drinking establishments following the fatal stabbing of a patron in Cowdray Park suburb.

The victim was killed at an unlicensed beer-drinking place known as Emazengeni on Sunday, 02 September.

According to a statement released by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Inspector Abednico Ncube, Anele Ndlovu (27) was stabbed in the chest by a man only identified as Thembi. Said Insp Ncube:

