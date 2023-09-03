"Foul-mouthed" Patron Fatally Stabbed At Shebeen

"Foul-mouthed" Patron Fatally Stabbed At Shebeen4 minutes ago
Police in Bulawayo have implored members of the public to avoid drinking beer at unlicensed drinking establishments following the fatal stabbing of a patron in Cowdray Park suburb.
The victim was killed at an unlicensed beer-drinking place known as Emazengeni on Sunday, 02 September.
According to a statement released by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Inspector Abednico Ncube, Anele Ndlovu (27) was stabbed in the chest by a man only identified as Thembi. Said Insp Ncube:
Police are looking into a murder case in which a man only known as Thembi is accused of killing Ndlovu.
On the fateful day, the two were enjoying a beer at a location known as Emazengeni on September 2, 2023, in Cowdray Park.
He said Anele insulted Thembi and his friends before going outside, where he pelted Thembi with stones. Said Insp Ncube:
Thembi chased Anele Ndlovu and apprehended him within 50 meters of where he had fled and stabbed him once in the middle of the chest with an unknown object and Ndlovu died on the spot.
Insp Ncube urged the public to avoid unlicensed drinking establishments, saying they have proven to be hotspots for criminal incidents, including cases of murder. He said:
The police advise people against running unauthorized beer-drinking establishments since some may not be police monitored and may not have security employees.
Therefore, the majority of murder cases originate from illicit beer-drinking establishments, and even criminals hibernate there.
People are also advised to avoid getting into conflicts, it is best to seek out outside help.
More: Pindula News