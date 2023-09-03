Govt Postpones Opening Of All Schools To 06 September

Following further deliberations, Government announces that schools opening for all day schools countrywide has been deferred to Wednesday 06 September 2023.

Boarding schools that had already received pupils should proceed as normal.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education announced that the Third Term opening date for Harare schools had been moved to Wednesday the 6th of September.

The Ministry added that all other schools open as scheduled on Monday the 4th of September.

However, following the latest announcement, all day schools will now resume lessons on Wednesday.

No reasons have been given.

More: Pindula News

