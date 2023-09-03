Govt Urges Parents To Report Schools Unilaterally Hiking Tuition Fees

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education acting Permanent Secretary Kwadzanai Nyanungo told The Sunday Mail that parents have a right to request proof of Government approval for the fees from the school authorities their children are enrolled at. She said:

The ministry is concerned over reports that some parents and guardians are aggrieved by the fees and levy conditions that some schools are setting. It is the right of every parent to request proof of Government approval for the fees and levies at their child’s school. Specific queries should be channelled through toll-free lines 317 and 393. It is important to name the school, and the district and share evidence.

Nyanungo also said schools are bound by Government policy with regard to the use of the local currency and reference to the prevailing official exchange rate.

She said it is illegal for schools to demand fees in foreign currency, and parents who choose to pay in foreign currency should be receipted in the specific currency used.

Nyanungo said the Government has made progress in reviewing the new curriculum.

