Lupane State University Refuses To Reverse Fees Hike

Based on the updated LSU fees structure, students are now required to pay a total of US$401, which includes accommodation, as well as up to ZWL$ 2 million.

This is in contrast to the previous semester’s fees, which averaged ZWL$ 427,800, including accommodation.

Ndlovu said the LSU administration has not backed down on the current hiked fees but will allow students to pay fees in installments. He said:

No adjustments were made to the total fees however SEC has managed to convince the administration that students will pay 40% of the fees to attend lectures and then pay 20% to be allowed in the examination room. Then the last 40% is to be paid on the last section of modularisation. This was not a fee revision meeting but a consultation meeting. All students are advised to keep on united as we find a solution for a way forward.

Students from other State universities such as the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) and the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) have also expressed dismay over a spate of tuition and accommodation fee hikes.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment