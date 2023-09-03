"We Have Learnt From Past Mistakes", ZIMSEC Vows To Prevent Exam Leakages

The June exams were actually our test run for new measures we were implementing, and I am glad to say it was a huge success.

The board is always on the ground to make sure they implement measures that make the examinations successful, and we are really learning from our mistakes from last year’s exams.

Prof Mwenje said results for Grade Seven examinations will be released timeously this year to give parents time to prepare.

Meanwhile, according to the Grade 7 2023 Examinations Timetable released by ZIMSEC in July, the exams

are scheduled to begin on Monday 25 September 2023, with English 01, followed by Mathematics 01 on 26 September.

On Wednesday, 27 September, the candidates will sit for languages, that is Tshivenda 01, Shona 01, Sesotho 01, Kalanga 01, Xichangana 01, Tonga 01, Nambya 01, and Ndebele 01.

Social Science 01 will be written on 28 September, Agric, Science & Tech 01 will be written on 29 September.

On Monday, 02 October, candidates will sit for Agric, Science & Tech 02.

On 03 October, candidates will write Tshivenda 02, Shona 02, Sesotho 02, Kalanga 02, Xichangana 02, Tonga 02, Nambya 02, and Ndebele 02.

The Grade 7 candidates will sit for the Mathematics 02 paper on 04 October and for the Social Science 02 paper on 06 October.

On 09 October, candidates will write the Physical Edu & Arts 01 examination.

