Chinese President's Special Envoy, Zhou Qiang, To Attend Mnangagwa Inauguration

Several heads of State will send representatives to Mnangagwa’s inauguration, with only a few regional leaders attending in person.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi are the heads of State expected to attend the event.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame will be represented by Senate President François Xavier Kalinda, while Belarus will be represented by its deputy Prime minister.

Tanzania’s Prime Minister will be representing the country, while Nigeria will be represented by its Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Kenya will be represented by its prime Cabinet secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

More: Pindula News

