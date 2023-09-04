Chinese President's Special Envoy, Zhou Qiang, To Attend Mnangagwa Inauguration

Chinese President's Special Envoy, Zhou Qiang, To Attend Mnangagwa Inauguration4 minutes ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy will attend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration ceremony this Monday.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday that Zhou Qiang, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, will attend the inauguration at the invitation of Mnangagwa.
Mnangagwa will be officially sworn in this Monday, 04 September, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare for his second and final term as President of Zimbabwe.
Several heads of State will send representatives to Mnangagwa’s inauguration, with only a few regional leaders attending in person.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi are the heads of State expected to attend the event.
Rwanda President Paul Kagame will be represented by Senate President François Xavier Kalinda, while Belarus will be represented by its deputy Prime minister.
Tanzania’s Prime Minister will be representing the country, while Nigeria will be represented by its Vice President Kashim Shettima.
Kenya will be represented by its prime Cabinet secretary Musalia Mudavadi.
