Cyril Ramaphosa To Attend Mnangagwa’s Inauguration

5 minutes ago

South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, is set to attend the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Monday 04 September 2023.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the National Sports Stadium in the capital city Harare.

Ramaphosa’s office released a statement on Sunday evening announcing that he will travel to Zimbabwe for the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.

