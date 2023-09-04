Death Toll In Limpopo Shootout Rises To 19

However, the police officers were met with gunfire by the gang and a shootout, which lasted about 90 minutes, ensued.

Initially, Police said 18 suspects were killed during the shootout, but while processing the scene on Saturday, they found another body of a male.

Eyewitness News quoted the Provincial Communication Officer at Limpopo Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Matimba Maluleke, as saying:

As we were busy processing the scene, we discovered another body in the house. That brings the total of the deceased persons to 19 – 17 males and two females.

He said police also discovered three vehicles allegedly stolen in Gauteng. Said Maluleke:

We also found three vehicles that were reportedly stolen in Gauteng. It was a Ford Ranger, a VW Tiguan and a Mercedes Benz ML.

A seasoned Hawks officer involved in Friday’s shooting, Lieutenant Colonel Joe Coetzer, was injured during the shootout and has had his leg amputated.

Police said Coetzer was airlifted to hospital following the shootout. Despite medical intervention, surgeons could not save his leg.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the fatal shooting of the suspects sent a strong message to criminals that police wouldn’t hesitate to respond to criminality.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment