SADC Election Observer Mission Chairman, Nevers Mumba Stands Firm On Zimbabwe Election Report

4 minutes ago

The Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Election Observer Mission (SEOM), Dr. Nevers Mumba, has defended the preliminary report on Zimbabwe’s 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner with 52.6 percent of the total votes cast, while his closest challenger Nelson Chamisa clinched 44 percent of the votes.

In the SEOM preliminary report, Mumba’s team highlighted various concerns, including voting delays, the banning of opposition rallies, and biased state media coverage during the electoral process.

