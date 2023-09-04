Social Media Posts About Ritual Murders In Harare "Unsubstantiated" - Police

Social Media Posts About Ritual Murders In Harare "Unsubstantiated" - Police5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has taken note of social media claims about ritual killings in Harare’s Central Business District.
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Police said they will issue an official statement on Tuesday “to set the record straight”, adding:
Meanwhile, the public is urged not to panic or take heed of unsubstantiated social media posts.Feedback
ZimLive reported on Monday that Police in Harare are investigating the deaths of five homeless men in less than a week, believed to be victims of a lone serial killer.
The report said Police believe there could be a ritualistic motive to the killings as some of the bodies were opened up and had parts missing.
