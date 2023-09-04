Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
HomeCrime and Courts

Social Media Posts About Ritual Murders In Harare "Unsubstantiated" - Police

5 minutes ago
Mon, 04 Sep 2023 16:48:51 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Social Media Posts About Ritual Murders In Harare "Unsubstantiated" - Police

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has taken note of social media claims about ritual killings in Harare’s Central Business District.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Police said they will issue an official statement on Tuesday “to set the record straight”, adding:

Meanwhile, the public is urged not to panic or take heed of unsubstantiated social media posts.

ZimLive reported on Monday that Police in Harare are investigating the deaths of five homeless men in less than a week, believed to be victims of a lone serial killer.

The report said Police believe there could be a ritualistic motive to the killings as some of the bodies were opened up and had parts missing.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Ritual KillingRitual murdersSerial Killer

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback