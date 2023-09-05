Court Rules That Serial Killer Jaison Muvevi Is Mentally Unfit For Trial

The court is motivated to commit him to a psychiatric hospital.

The motive behind his actions remains unknown.

Muvevi faces multiple murder charges, including the killing of an apostolic sect leader, a police officer, and a bartender. He is also accused of attempted murder in two separate incidents. In one instance, Muvevi shot a man in the head without apparent reason, and in another, he fatally shot a religious leader during a church service. After a series of confrontations with law enforcement, Muvevi was eventually arrested in Mozambique.

What are the criteria for determining mental unfitness in court?

To determine mental unfitness in court in Zimbabwe, the criteria are set out in the Mental Health Act. A person is considered mentally disordered if they have a mental illness, handicap, or disorder that impairs their communication, decision-making, or personal hygiene. Criteria may include psychiatric evaluation, understanding of legal proceedings, and evidence of abnormal behaviour. The court makes the final decision based on medical evidence and legal criteria.

