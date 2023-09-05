WATCH: Mugwadi Dismisses Chamisa's Engagement With SADC And AU As Insignificant

Loosely translated, Mugwadi said:

You (Pindula reporter), and Nelson Chamisa are on equal footing. You have the same opportunity to go to SADC tomorrow and present your grievances, just as he believes he can. No one is prevented from visiting SADC, as it is comparable to a police station where anyone can report their concerns. However, exercise caution, as sometimes reporting an issue to the police can result in your own arrest. Furthermore, Chamisa’s activities at SADC will not impact Zimbabwe’s affairs. President Mnangagwa has already been inaugurated, and we, including myself (Mugwadi) and others, are Members of Parliament awaiting the swearing-in process. This indicates that you and Chamisa are equals, but you are not on equal footing with me as an MP, and neither are you equal to President Mnangagwa.

When asked about the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle, Mugwadi declined to comment, stating that it falls under the president’s jurisdiction and is a task beyond his authority or position.

Watch the video below for more:

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) initially intended to challenge President Mnangagwa’s re-election in court alleging that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had manipulated the results in favour of the ZANU PF leader. The party later chose not to pursue legal action arguing that the judiciary is compromised in favor of ZANU PF. Previously, the CCC challenged the results of the 2018 presidential election in the Constitutional Court but lost the case, with Chief Justice Luke Malaba ruling that the party failed to provide evidence of election rigging. The party asserts that the ruling was predetermined due to Malaba’s close ties to Mnangagwa, who extended his term by five years without a formal process.

The CCC cites preliminary reports from observer missions that highlight various irregularities during the election. These include the arrest of over 40 activists from civic society organisations, allegations of voter intimidation in rural areas, and significant delays in distributing ballot papers in opposition strongholds. The CCC is now advocating for fresh elections overseen by an “impartial” body such as SADC, AU, or the United Nations, rather than the “biased” ZEC.

Tags

Leave a Comment