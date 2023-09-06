Former HIT Students Urged To Collect Caution Fee Refunds By September 30, 2023

Former HIT Students Urged To Collect Caution Fee Refunds By September 30, 20238 minutes ago
The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is requesting former students who graduated from the university in previous years up to 2022 to visit or contact the finance office to collect their caution fee refunds.
According to a statement seen by Pindula News, the institution has stated that if students fail to do so by September 30, 2023, the funds will be forfeited to the university. Read the statement:
NOTICE TO ALL FORMER STUDENTS
STUDENTS WHO GRADUATED FROM THE UNIVERSITY IN PRIOR YEARS UP TO 2022 ARE ADVISED TO VISIT OR CALL THE FINANCE OFFICE TO COLLECT THEIR CAUTION FEES REFUNDS. FAILURE TO DO SO BY 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023 WILL RESULT IN THE FUNDS BEING FORFEITED TO THE UNIVERSITY.Feedback
A caution fee refund is the return of security deposits paid by students or their guardians upon enrollment in a learning institution. These fees serve as a precautionary measure for potential damages or unpaid dues. When students complete their studies or leave the institution, refunds are issued if there are no outstanding obligations. Specific refund procedures and policies vary by institution.
Caution fee refunds may be withheld by schools in circumstances such as unpaid fees, damages or losses caused by the student, or non-compliance with refund procedures.
