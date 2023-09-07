FULL LIST: Harare's 59 Councillors And Their Wards

Harare has a total of 59 councillors who were elected through a proper process. Among these councillors, 5 belong to the ZANU PF party, while the CCC party has 40 councillors representing them.

Out of the total number of councillors, 14 of them were appointed through the women quota system. Among these 14, 4 councillors are from the ZANU PF party, and the remaining 10 councillors are from the CCC party.

Here is the list of duly elected Harare councillors as of 23rd August 2023, along with the respective wards they represent:

1. Temany Utete (M)

2. Blessing Muroyiwa (M)

3. Simbarashe Chanachimwe (M)

4. Maburutse Boniface Kundai (M)

5. Samuel Gwenzi (M)

6. Zodiac Duri (M)

7. Rosemary Muronda (F)

8. Knowledge Mutapaire (M)

9. Prince Mutebuka (M)

10. Clayd Mashozhera (M)

11. Felix Chabuda (M)

12. Simon Manzanga (M)

13. Chipo Betty Suka (F)

14. Costa Mande (M)

15. Tafadzwa Machirori (M)

16. Denford Ngadziore (M)

17. Happymore Gotora (M)

18. Ian Muteto Makone (M)

19. Jacob Mafume (M)

20. Mercy Kasvosve (F)

21. Alexio Nyakudya (M)

22. Clemence Maimba (M)

23. Stanley Manasi Manyenga (M)

24. Lovemore Makuwerere (M)

25. Jane Bhingari (F)

26. Maxwell Dutuma (M)

27. Womberaiishe Tirivangani Nhende (M)

28. George Mujajati (M)

29. Blessing Duma (M)

30. Charles Chidagu (M)

31. Joshua Pedzisai (M)

32. Gaudencia Marera (F)

33. Emmanuel Dzinomurumbi (M)

34. Simon Mapanzure (M)

35. Ever Joyce Kamusikiri (F)

36. Lovejoy Chitengu (M)

37. Richard Pamire (M)

38. Rayrnond Mubaiwa Jakopo (M)

39. Stephen Dhliwayo (M)

40. Knowledge Bote (M)

41. Kudzai Kadzombe (M)

42. Elvis Ruzani (M)

43. Austin Munamba (M)

44. Adonia Shoko (M)

45. Jubilation C Shoko (F)

Women Quota

– Cecilia Revai Chimbiri (F)

– Takudzwa Dzumbunu (F)

– Moud Chinyerere (F)

– Wendy Chengetai Muzuva (F)

– Tiriboyi Sabina (F)

– Mirriam Chirimuta (F)

– Florence Cheza (F)

– Chido Hamauswa (F)

– Fadzai Mutasa (F)

– Fadzai Matimba (F)

– Charlotte Sabina Mukarati (F)

– Teresa Taguma Tomasi (F)

– Susan Chuma (F)

– Winnet Nzou (F)

