Police Say The Security Situation Post 23 August Election Remains Peaceful

The Police continues to urge the public to ignore social media messages trying to incite or invite the public to engage in unlawful political activities or gatherings.

The Police is investigating some of the social media postings and will certainly ensure that the law is applied without fear or favour on anyone who agitate or advocate for unlawful activities in the country.

The public should feel free to report at any nearest Police Station criminal elements who intend to disturb the peaceful environment obtaining in the country.

Considering past elections, there were concerns about potential violence during and after the elections. However, the current update assures that the situation has been calm and stable. This statement is issued in relation to recent reports of intimidation directed towards members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa. The CCC has raised concerns about the alleged abduction, drugging, and torture of its councillor, Womberaishe Nhende, and Sanelo Mukhuhlani by individuals suspected to be state agents. However, the authorities have denied these allegations.

