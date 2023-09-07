Composition Of The Zimbabwean Parliament For 2023-2028

The announcement of the postponement was made by Mr. Utloile Silaigwana, the chief elections officer of ZEC, through a notice published in the Government Gazette. According to the notice, a nomination court will be established at a later date, as advised by the Commission, to solicit fresh nominations for the election of a member of Parliament in the aforementioned constituency.

The Electoral Act mandates ZEC to defer a constituency election in the event of a candidate’s death between the nomination and the polling period, or even during the voting process itself. In such cases, all proceedings related to that election are deemed null and void, and the election process must start anew, following the same procedures as if a vacancy had occurred.

The candidates who were already duly nominated for the Gutu West Constituency do not require fresh nominations. These are John Paradza from ZANU PF and Mr Ephraim Murudu of CCC. However, the surviving candidates or their representatives must inform the constituency elections officer in writing of their intention to remain in the running.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) failed to secure any Parliamentary seats for the first time in 23 years. Since its establishment in 1999, the MDC has been the primary opposition party in the country. But under the leadership of former Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe and later Senator Douglas Mwonzora, the party faced criticism for allegedly collaborating with the ruling party, leading to a decline in its popularity. This accusation tarnished the party’s reputation and affected its support among the people.

Furthermore, the MDC has been grappling with a leadership crisis since 2018, which intensified following the passing of its founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai. These internal struggles have hindered the party’s ability to effectively navigate the political landscape, contributing to its recent electoral defeat.

