Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid From 6-8 September 2023

Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid From 6-8 September 20235 minutes ago
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast valid from Wednesday, September 6, 2023, until Friday, September 8, 2023.
The country experienced a cloudless sky throughout Wednesday, with mild morning temperatures and hot afternoons accompanied by haze. A south-easterly breeze was felt in the southern districts of Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and Manicaland Province during the afternoon.
According to the MSD, Thursday, September 7, 2023, will have partly cloudy periods in Beitbridge, Mwenezi, and Chiredzi in the morning, with a light south-easterly breeze. All other areas will have clear skies and experience hazy and hot weather in the afternoon, starting off cool in the morning.
Some impacts of the weather conditions include an increased risk of wildfires due to dry and windy conditions, enhanced evapotranspiration due to sunny weather, and the potential for dehydration and heat-related illnesses like heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat rash. Accumulated heat in parked cars and vehicles may also affect passengers.
To mitigate these impacts, farmers are advised to construct fireguards and extinguish any fires found in open areas. It is recommended to wear sun protection like hats, and sunscreen, and use umbrellas when outdoors for long periods, especially between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. Additionally, it is crucial not to leave children unattended in cars as they can quickly become dangerously hot.
The weather outlook for Friday, September 8, 2023, indicates sunny and hot afternoons nationwide, with cool morning temperatures. Hazy conditions are expected to persist, accompanied by light and variable winds.