Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid From 6-8 September 2023

5 minutes ago

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast valid from Wednesday, September 6, 2023, until Friday, September 8, 2023.

The country experienced a cloudless sky throughout Wednesday, with mild morning temperatures and hot afternoons accompanied by haze. A south-easterly breeze was felt in the southern districts of Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and Manicaland Province during the afternoon.

According to the MSD, Thursday, September 7, 2023, will have partly cloudy periods in Beitbridge, Mwenezi, and Chiredzi in the morning, with a light south-easterly breeze. All other areas will have clear skies and experience hazy and hot weather in the afternoon, starting off cool in the morning.

Feedback