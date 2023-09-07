Zimdancehall Artist Blot Acquitted Of Possessing And Abusing Crystal Meth

4 minutes ago

A magistrate in Mbare has acquitted Takura Chioniso, a popular Zimdancehall artist known as Blot, who was arrested for possessing 1.15g of Crystal Meth. Chioniso, 24 years old, was represented by Mr. Dumisani Mthombeni and faced charges of possessing dangerous drugs.

Some Context:

Blot, also known as Takura Chioniso, was arrested in June this year for using crystal meth (Mutoriro) inside a parked Toyota Corolla. Police officers discovered a plastic bag containing some of the drugs inside the vehicle. Blot appeared in the Mbare Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody for trial on June 26. According to the court proceedings, the incident took place on June 13 at around 3 pm in Sunningdale, Harare. Police officers received a tip-off about drug abuse activities in a specific parked car on Matiza Road in Sunningdale 2. They seized 1.15g of Crystal Meth from Chioniso during a search, leading to his arrest.

Blot rose to fame in 2016 with his song “Ndiri Bad” on the Stage Riddim by Chill Spot Records, becoming a highly sought-after Zimdancehall artist that year.

