Zimdancehall Artist Blot Acquitted Of Possessing And Abusing Crystal Meth

Zimdancehall Artist Blot Acquitted Of Possessing And Abusing Crystal Meth4 minutes ago
A magistrate in Mbare has acquitted Takura Chioniso, a popular Zimdancehall artist known as Blot, who was arrested for possessing 1.15g of Crystal Meth. Chioniso, 24 years old, was represented by Mr. Dumisani Mthombeni and faced charges of possessing dangerous drugs.
Some Context:
Blot, also known as Takura Chioniso, was arrested in June this year for using crystal meth (Mutoriro) inside a parked Toyota Corolla. Police officers discovered a plastic bag containing some of the drugs inside the vehicle. Blot appeared in the Mbare Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody for trial on June 26. According to the court proceedings, the incident took place on June 13 at around 3 pm in Sunningdale, Harare. Police officers received a tip-off about drug abuse activities in a specific parked car on Matiza Road in Sunningdale 2. They seized 1.15g of Crystal Meth from Chioniso during a search, leading to his arrest.
Blot rose to fame in 2016 with his song “Ndiri Bad” on the Stage Riddim by Chill Spot Records, becoming a highly sought-after Zimdancehall artist that year.
Born in 1996 in Kwekwe, he was raised by his mother after his parents’ divorce when he was two. Blot attended Chiedza Primary School in Mbizo but transferred to Mvurwi to live with his grandfather in fourth grade. After primary school, he attended Mvurwi Secondary School but dropped out in Form 2 due to financial constraints, pursuing a career in music.
In 2014, he caught the attention of Dr. Abuja during a performance in Mvurwi, who encouraged him to come to Dzivaresekwa, Harare for recording opportunities.
In April 2017, Blot embarked on his first regional and international tour, performing in Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Pretoria, and the UK alongside other artists like Shinsoman and Boom Beto.