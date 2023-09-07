ZRP Arrests Over Four Suspects For Recent Murders In Goromonzi And Chegutu.

On 05th September 2023, at around 1900 hours, detectives from CID Homicide received information that the suspect was at a hideout in Stoneridge Suburb, Harare. The detectives acted on the tip and arrested the suspect who was hiding in a room at the back of a shop at Taisekwa Tuckshops, Stoneridge, Harare.

Meanwhile, Police in Chegutu are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Talent Mutandwa, Baba Simba alias Kedha and other unknown suspects who are being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 06th September 2023 near Energy Park Service Station, Chegutu.

The suspects who were travelling in a Nissan Caravan kombi, registration number AFA 7071 and two Honda Fit vehicles pounced on Polite Muzenda (27) and his two friends who were pushing a Toyota Harrier vehicle, which had ran out of fuel. Talent Mutandwa and the other suspect only identified as Obert, disembarked from the vehicles and fired two shots in the air with unidentified firearms.

The other suspects went on to strike the victim with machetes and axes on the head and left leg after the victim’s friends had fled. The suspects drove off to an unknown destination after attacking the victim.

Anyone with information should report at any nearest police station or contact National Complaints Desk on 0242 – 703631/748836 or ZRP whatsApp platform 0712 800 197.

On the other hand, the Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for supplying vital information to the police in the quest to eradicate the scourge of crime in the country.

