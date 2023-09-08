Jacob Mudenda Re-elected As Speaker Of Parliament

Jacob Mudenda Re-elected As Speaker Of Parliament2 minutes ago
ZANU PF’s Jacob Mudenda was re-elected unopposed as the Speaker of the National Assembly on Friday morning at the New Parliament Building at Mount Hampden in Harare.
Tsitsi Gezi, also of ZANU PF, was re-elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly unoppsed after opposition party CCC National Assembly members did not turn up for the election.
Zimbabwe has a bicameral Parliament that is divided into two separate houses, that is the National Assembly (Lower House) and the Senate (Upper House).
The two presiding officers took their oaths of office before Chief Justice Luke Malaba. The Parliament of Zimbabwe tweeted:
ZANU PF has turned up in numbers ahead of today’s elections of Presiding officers. Contrary, the Opposition CCC has absconded from today’s election.
Honorable Advocate J.F.N Mudenda has been duly elected Speaker of Parliament, there being no other contestants.
Concomitantly, there being no other contestant, Hon Tsitsi Gezi has been duly nominated Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Makorokoto Amhlophe!
ZANU PF commands a majority in the National Assembly after winning 136 seats against CCC’s 73 in Harmonised Elections held on 23 August 2023.
A by-election will be held in Gutu West after one of the candidates who had been nominated to contest in the constituency, Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi, died a few weeks before the 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections.
Following Rwodzi’s death, voters in the constituency only elected their preferred presidential candidate and councillors.
