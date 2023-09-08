Serial Killer Reveals How He Murdered Five "Street Kids" In Harare CBD

According to court papers, Ndlovu’s first victim was Emmanuel Godfrey aged 25 years.

It is alleged that on 28 August 2023 at around 12 midnight, Ndlovu approached Godfrey who was asleep on a pavement near Chinengundu Building at the corner of George Silundika Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street, Harare. Read the court papers:

He crushed the now deceased’s head using a concrete block killing him instantly and thereafter he slit open the deceased’s stomach, took some body parts yet to be established and went away. On 28 August 2023 at around 0800 hours the body of the now deceased was discovered by the informant who reported the matter to the police.

In the next count, on 31 August 2023, at around 12 midnight, Ndlovu allegedly killed another street kid who is yet to be identified.

The now deceased was asleep at the corner of Innez Terrace and Robert Mugabe Roads, Harare.

Ndlovu crushed the now deceased’s head using a concrete block thereby killing him instantly and he went away.

The body of the now deceased was discovered by a passer-by who reported the matter.

In the third count, Ndlovu is charged with attempted murder.

It is alleged on 02 September 2023, at around 11 PM, Ndlovu attacked one Sabelo Masheo Dube aged 33 years and also homeless.

The complainant was asleep behind Rainbow Towers at the corner of Samora Machel and Rekayi Tangwena Roads, Harare.

He was suddenly approached by the accused who stood beside him and he identified the accused as a fellow vagrant.

Dube asked Ndlovu what he wanted but the accused was only smiling without saying anything.

A few minutes later, the complainant was suddenly attacked on the head with a boulder. Read the court papers:

The complainant got up and saw the accused picking the boulder in an effort to smash him again. The complainant managed to escape but he sustained a deep cut on the forehead. The matter was later reported to the police.

In count four Ndlovu is charged with murder. His victim is yet to be identified.

The court heard that on 3 September 2023 at around 1 AM, the accused approached the now deceased who was asleep at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Seventh Street, Harare. Read the court papers:

The accused who was armed with a big stone smashed the now deceased’s head killing him instantly. The accused tried to cut off the now-deceased’s penis and later fled from the scene. The body of the now deceased was seen by a passer-by who made a report to the police.

In counts five and six, Ndlovu is charged with murder.

He allegedly killed two homeless people who were asleep in a bushy area near Mupedzanhamo.

One of the victims was identified as Kutenda Chisanduro and the other male adult was yet to be identified. The court heard:

He crushed the two’s heads with two concrete blocks thereby killing them instantly. The accused slit open their stomachs and took yet-to-be-established internal organs before leaving the scene. The two bodies were discovered by a passer-by who reported the matter to the police.

Detectives from CID Homicide, Harare received information linking Ndlovu to the offences on 4 September 2023.

They tracked Ndlovu leading to his arrest near Simon Mazorodze flyover, Harare.

Upon arrest, detectives recovered blood-stained clothes which the accused was wearing.

The accused later made some formal indications at the crime scenes.

