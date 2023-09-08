Swearing-in Of CCC MPs Not An Endorsement Of ED, Says Siziba

Swearing-in Of CCC MPs Not An Endorsement Of ED, Says Siziba6 minutes ago
CCC has said the swearing-in of its parliamentarians on Thursday, 07 September, is not an endorsement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The Nelson Chamisa-led party has 103 MPs in the National Assembly and 27 Senators who were sworn in at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.
CCC is demanding a fresh election supervised by SADC and the African Union and earlier reports had indicated that the party intended to boycott the swearing-in ceremony in protest over alleged vote rigging.
In an interview with NewsDay on Thursday, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba said their attendance was not an endorsement of ZANU PF’s win. Said Siziba:
This is not an endorsement of ZANU PF’s alleged win, but just protocol. We cannot endorse electoral theft.
The composition of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe (2023-2028) is as follows:
National Assembly
ZANUPF: 176 MPs.
- 136 direct election.
- 33 women’s quota.
- 7 youth quota.
CCC: 103 MPs.
- 73 direct election.
- 27 women’s quota.
- 3 youth quota.
Senate
- ZANUPF: 33.
- CCC: 27.
- 18 Chiefs.
- 2 representing People With Disabilities.
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) postponed the Gutu West constituency election following the death of one of the duly nominated candidates, Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi, a few weeks before the 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections.
ZEC said a nomination court will be established at a later date, as advised by the Commission, for nominations to take place for a by-election in respect of Gutu West constituency.
More: Pindula News