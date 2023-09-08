Swearing-in Of CCC MPs Not An Endorsement Of ED, Says Siziba

6 minutes ago

CCC has said the swearing-in of its parliamentarians on Thursday, 07 September, is not an endorsement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Nelson Chamisa-led party has 103 MPs in the National Assembly and 27 Senators who were sworn in at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

CCC is demanding a fresh election supervised by SADC and the African Union and earlier reports had indicated that the party intended to boycott the swearing-in ceremony in protest over alleged vote rigging.

