Zimbabweans In South Africa Demonstrate Against 2023 Election Results

3 minutes ago

Scores of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa on Friday, 8 September took to the streets to protest against the 23 August election results which they allege were rigged in favour of ZANU PF.

The protestors were expected to gather from 10 AM at Union Building Triangle Stanza Bopape Street Acadia Pretoria moving to Zimbabwe Embassy at Hatfield, Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba was cited as saying by The South African.

The march was set to commence at Union Building Triangle straight onto Francis Baard Street turn right on Eastwood Street and left onto Marten Avenue.

