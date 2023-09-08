Zimbabweans In South Africa Demonstrate Against 2023 Election Results

Zimbabweans In South Africa Demonstrate Against 2023 Election Results3 minutes ago
Scores of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa on Friday, 8 September took to the streets to protest against the 23 August election results which they allege were rigged in favour of ZANU PF.
The protestors were expected to gather from 10 AM at Union Building Triangle Stanza Bopape Street Acadia Pretoria moving to Zimbabwe Embassy at Hatfield, Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba was cited as saying by The South African.
The march was set to commence at Union Building Triangle straight onto Francis Baard Street turn right on Eastwood Street and left onto Marten Avenue.
Mahamba said the participants were expected to disperse from the march at a PM and Tshwane Metro Police officers were to be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.
Posting on social media site X about the march, Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said:
A group of Zimbabweans living in South Africa is protesting today in Pretoria against the ANC’s endorsement of the shambolic Zimbabwean elections.
South Africa’s ruling party went beyond endorsing the sham election calling Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa a Western puppet.
They are holding placards reminding the ANC Government that the rigged elections in Zimbabwe are the main driver of illegal immigration in South Africa.
ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula insulted Zimbabweans saying that they had taken their whole country to South Africa, yet he also openly twerks for ZANUPF on social media endorsing the sham election which drives people to South Africa due to economic mismanagement and corrupt rule.
Zimbabwe held Harmonised Elections on 23 and 24 August and ZANU PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa was elected President for his second and final term but some opposition supporters, including CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, rejected the results.
More: Pindula News