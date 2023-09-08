ZRP Investigating Social Media Messages

ZRP Investigating Social Media Messages5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said some social media posts allegedly urging members of the public to take part in illegal political gatherings are being investigated.
In a statement released on Thursday, ZRP spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said some individuals are inciting the public to engage in unlawful political activities to disrupt the post-election period that has been peaceful.
Asst Comm Nyathi urged members of the public to ignore such social media messages and report criminal elements to any nearest Police Station. He said:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the public that the general security situation in the country is peaceful and conducive for the various economic and social activities to flow.
The Police continues to urge the public to ignore social media messages trying to incite or invite the public to engage in unlawful political activities or gatherings.
The Police is investigating some of the social media postings and will certainly ensure that the law is applied without fear or favour to anyone who agitates or advocate for unlawful activities in the country.
The public should feel free to report at any nearest Police Station criminal elements who intend to disturb the peaceful environment in the country.
On Thursday, there were violent clashes between ZANU PF and CCC supporters in Harare’s Central Business District close to the Town House as newly elected Harare councillors took their oath of office.
The supporters came in to show support for Councillors who are being sworn in.
59 councillors were sworn in – five from Zanu PF and 40 from the CCC. 14 councillors got into council through the women’s quota system, 4 from Zanu PF and 10 from the CCC party.
