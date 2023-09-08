ZRP Investigating Social Media Messages

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said some social media posts allegedly urging members of the public to take part in illegal political gatherings are being investigated.

In a statement released on Thursday, ZRP spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said some individuals are inciting the public to engage in unlawful political activities to disrupt the post-election period that has been peaceful.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged members of the public to ignore such social media messages and report criminal elements to any nearest Police Station. He said:

