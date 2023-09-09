Kombi Accident In Masvingo Claims 3

A front right tyre of a Nissan Caravan vehicle burst resulting in the vehicle veering off the road before overturning several times and landing on its left side.

The vehicle had 10 passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

In another road traffic accident that also occurred on 8 September, a Toyota Hiace kombi that was travelling against traffic overturned and landed on its roof in Harare.

Police said the accident occurred at 1.30 PM along Robert Mugabe Road resulting in 12 people sustaining injuries.

