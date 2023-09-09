Kombi Accident In Masvingo Claims 3

Kombi Accident In Masvingo Claims 34 minutes ago
Three people died while seven others were injured when a kombi they were travelling on overturned along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road on Friday.
Police said a Nissan Caravan vehicle, which had ten passengers on board, burst a front tyre and overturned several times. Police tweeted:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 42-kilometre peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road on 08/09/23 in which three people died whilst seven others were injured.Feedback
A front right tyre of a Nissan Caravan vehicle burst resulting in the vehicle veering off the road before overturning several times and landing on its left side.
The vehicle had 10 passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.
In another road traffic accident that also occurred on 8 September, a Toyota Hiace kombi that was travelling against traffic overturned and landed on its roof in Harare.
Police said the accident occurred at 1.30 PM along Robert Mugabe Road resulting in 12 people sustaining injuries.
