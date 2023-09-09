PSL Approaches SRC Over National Sports Stadium

At the time, a total of eight teams were using the National Sports Stadium for their home matches and the closure of the facility forced the clubs to look for other home venues outside Harare.

PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele told NewsDay that they are seeking permission to use the stadium after it recently hosted a number of national and private events, including two football matches.

NSS hosted the ZDF Cup final match featuring the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Select against Malawi on 15 August, and the Presidential Inauguration Cup on 04 September. Said Ndebele:

We have written to the SRC to check on the availability of the National Sports Stadium given that it has hosted some events in recent times. We are hoping that we will get a positive response. With the stadia that are available, we have a challenge of having mid-week fixtures because the facilities will be over-used. If we can get either the National Sports Stadium or Rufaro Stadium or even both, then that will be perfect. We are happy that we now have an approved facility in Chisumbanje (Green Fuel Arena) but due to its location, it does not alleviate the problem of Barbourfields and Bata stadiums.

Bata Stadium, located in Gweru, Midlands Province, serves as the home venue for Sheasham, CAPS United and Black Rhinos.

Dynamos are now hosting their matches at Barbourfields Stadium, the home of arch-rivals, Highlanders.

Cranborne Bullets and ZPC Kariba use Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba while Herentals College and FC Platinum are using Mandava Stadium.

Simba Bhora and Ngezi Platinum Stars use Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro while Mutare-based Manica Diamonds and Triangle United use Gibbo Stadium in Triangle.

Hwange use the Colliery Stadium in Hwange, Chicken Inn and Bulawayo Chiefs use Luveve Stadium, while Greenfuel use the Greenfuel Arena which was recently homologated.

