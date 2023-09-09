University of Zimbabwe Awards Auxillia Mnangagwa Honorary Doctorate

In her, the concept of servant-leadership, Your Excellency and Chancellor, is personified. Indeed, her character, personality, humility and high level of intrinsic motivation have been game-changers in shaping both public service and servant leadership. Her philanthropic work in its diversity finds expression in her Angel of Hope Foundation whose objectives are anchored on her desire to change the lives of everyone. She has developed an innovative philanthropic model that has received national, regional and international acclaim. What is unique in her model, Your Excellency and Chancellor, is that it is bent at best providing a refreshing approach to social engineering that undergraduates sustainable development. Your Excellency and Chancellor, the person the university is presenting to you to confer with a Doctor of Laws Degree Honoris Causa is none other than the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Her Excellency Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa.

In her acceptance speech, Mnangagwa thanked the Chancellor, the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Paul Mapfumo and the entire university community for the honour. She said:

Your Excellency and Chancellor, I would like to firstly take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to you not only as the chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe but also as His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Thank you very much for recognising the contribution of my efforts and innovative philanthropic models in the fulfilment of international, regional, national development priority areas and key variables of Education 5.0 philosophy. I would also like to thank the chairman of the University of Zimbabwe Council Mr Douglas Hoto, the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Paul Mapfumo and the entire university community for extending this honour to me. This is quite humbling. I am indeed overwhelmed by this gesture which I never dreamt of. As I humbly receive this honour I would like to acknowledge and appreciate the support which I received from you as the chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe. You afforded me time and support for the fulfillment of my philanthropic models which are anchored on supporting and changing the lives of the marginalised and vulnerable members of society regardless of age, sex, marital status, level of education, religion, place of residence, occupation and race. I also extend my gratitude to the hardworking and goal-oriented staff members of the Angel of Hope Foundation without whom this achievement could not have been realised.

Mnangagwa has to date received five PhDs from various universities, both local and foreign, as shown below:

Doctor of Philosophy Degree (G D Goenka University of India)

Doctor of Philosophy Honorary Degree (Russia State University for the Humanities)

Honorary Doctorate Degree (Zimbabwe Open University)

Honorary Doctorate (Belarusian State Medical University)

Doctor of Philosophy in Law Honorary Degree

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment