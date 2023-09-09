Why I Attended Mnangagwa's Inauguration - Peter Harry Wilson

In a message addressed to Zimbabweans published by The Herald, Wilson said citizens should let bygones be bygones and work together for national progress. He wrote:

In our democratic process, I, along with 10 other candidates, presented myself as a choice for the leadership of our nation. The majority of Zimbabweans made their voices heard, and President Mnangagwa emerged as the elected leader. This is a testament to the strength of our democracy and the power of your voices as citizens. It is crucial to understand that in a democracy, we may have been rivals in the voting booth, but we should never consider each other as enemies. President Mnangagwa now holds the mandate bestowed upon him by our fellow citizens to lead our great nation. It is our collective responsibility to respect that mandate and work together for the progress and development of Zimbabwe. Unity, peace, and cooperation are the pillars upon which nations rise to greatness. Today, I call upon all of us, regardless of our political affiliations or past differences, to unite under the banner of Zimbabwe. Let us bury the hatchet of election rivalry and instead pick up the tools of unity and collaboration.

In 2005, Wilson was sentenced to 38 months in prison in a London court for smuggling at least 150 illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe, South Africa and Jamaica into the UK.

Wilson, who owned a luxury apartment in Durban, as well as two in Bulawayo and two in London, was cited as the kingpin of the illegal immigration syndicate.

The syndicate issued fake qualifications, visas, identity documents, birth certificates and passports.

The Isleworth Crown Court sentenced Wilson to three years and two months for supplying false information to the Home Office.

In April 2022, Wilson was found guilty of culpable homicide after his wife, Chigora, died in a horrific car accident in which they were involved along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road.

Wilson, who was aged 62 at the time, was driving a Toyota Hiace when he rammed into a stationary Mercedes Benz truck that had developed a mechanical fault in the middle of the road.

He sustained serious injuries that left both his legs fractured and his wife bled and died in his hands.

Wilson was fined $10 000 which he was supposed to pay in two weeks’ time or spend three months behind bars.

