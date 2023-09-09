ZANU PF "Bhora Musango" Proponent Set For Disciplinary Hearing

Nyemudzo is also accused of setting parallel party structures in the district.

He is expected to appear before the provincial disciplinary committee chaired by Linda Matatu, on 15 September, at the party’s provincial offices in Mutare.

A letter written by Matatu, which also serves as a prohibition order barring Nyemudzo from executing party business until the finalisation of the matter says:

This letter serves as a notice to appear before the provincial disciplinary committee on the 15th of September 2023 to answer or respond to the following allegations: It is alleged that you funded a “bhora musango” in Chipinge South Constituency to the point of celebrating the ZANU PF loss. It is alleged that you are creating parallel structures in Chipinge, vying for a District Coordinating Committee (DCC) position. Please note that in terms of provisions of the party constitution, this notice serves as a prohibition order which means that you are not authorised to carry out party duties until this matter is discharged.

ZANU PF provincial chairman, Tawanda Mukodza confirmed the development to The Manica Post. He said:

Yes, it is true, we are hauling him before the disciplinary committee to answer the outlined charges. We cannot let this cancer continue, otherwise, it will get out of hand and spoil everything. It is important that in circumstances like this, the party shows its teeth.

Nyemudzo was declared the winner in Chipinge South constituency in the ZANU PF primary elections held in March 2023.

However, he was disqualified for operating an illegal brewery at Checheche Business Centre, and ZANU PF fielded the losing candidate in the primaries, Porusingazi, in the 23 August Harmonised Elections.

