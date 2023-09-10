Women's Group Demands A Gender-balanced Cabinet

Women's Group Demands A Gender-balanced Cabinet4 days ago
The Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCOZ) and the opposition Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party have urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to appoint a gender-balanced cabinet.
Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe says “In appointing Ministers and Deputy Ministers, the President must be guided by considerations of regional and gender balance.”
WCOZ said women remain under-represented in the National Assembly and this reveals “the patriarchal nature of public leadership and the systematic discrimination of women” in Zimbabwe. The group said:
We urge President Mnangagwa to fulfill his constitutional obligation and appoint a gender-balanced cabinet that reflects the diversity of the Zimbabwean people.
LEAD president Linda Masarira also urged Mnangagwa to appoint a gender-balanced cabinet, in accordance with the constitution. She said:
We are just demanding at least one-woman vice president, a gender-balanced cabinet and gender balance to be observed as enshrined in the constitution of Zimbabwe.
Meanwhile, presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, recently hinted that there won’t be major changes in Cabinet as Mnangagwa begins his second and final term.
newZWire quoted Charamba as saying Mnangagwa will be announcing a Cabinet “with a sense of urgency” as he gets down to business.
The last cabinet was dominated by men, and Mnangagwa recently reappointed Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as the Vice Presidents.
More: Pindula News