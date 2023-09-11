Harare And Mutare Councils To Elect New Mayors And Deputies Today

Residents and Ratepayers’ organisations have expressed the need for strong and effective leadership at the councils, emphasizing the importance of delivering quality services and promoting community unity. United Mutare Residents and Ratepayers Trust official Edson Dube told NewsDay that they needed firm leaders at the council. Dube said:

We need firm people, we want leadership which can take council to the next level. We have noticed a lot of improvement in the last few years at Mutare City Council and they have been working very hard. Appointment of the mayor ship should be purely on merit. We want leadership which can deliver on service delivery.

Harare Residents Trust (HRT) director Precious Shumba said the new mayor should be a unifier. Shumba said:

Residents want service delivery to be top-notch across the board. The mayor is the chief policymaker of a city or municipality. Given that responsibility, a mayor is supposed to be a unifier, inclusive and experienced to handle public affairs.

Poor Service Delivery

Opposition party councillors have faced criticism from ZANU PF, accusing them of mismanaging urban councils. However, the opposition has responded by stating that the central government’s lack of funding for devolution has hindered their development programs. According to the Constitution of Zimbabwe, local government authorities are entitled to receive 5 percent of the nation’s total budget. This allocation is intended to support their operations and promote local development. They are also allowed to raise revenue through property taxes, service charges, business licenses, local sales taxes, grants and transfers, fines and penalties, leasing public assets, local tourism taxes, and taxes on lotteries and gambling activities.

The election of new Mayors and their deputies presents an opportunity for local authorities to address the challenges faced by their respective cities and work towards improving service delivery and overall governance.

