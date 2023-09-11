Highlanders Condemns Violence In Abandoned Castle Lager PSL Match Against Dynamos

It is sad to witness such ugly scenes at a family sport event, especially at a time when the club, together with other stakeholders are working tirelessly to bring fans back into the stadiums and convincing the corporate world that sport in general and football in particular is worth their support.

We would like to apologise to all our stakeholders, particularly our sponsors, partners and innocent football-loving fans who were affected by the acts of a few selfish individuals who care less about the growth of their clubs and football in general. We also pray for those who were injured and wish them a speedy recovery.

The club also takes this opportunity to implore stakeholders to put their heads together and find a lasting solution to this vice that continuously brings the name of the game into disrepute.

