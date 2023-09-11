Highlanders Condemns Violence In Abandoned Castle Lager PSL Match Against Dynamos

Highlanders Condemns Violence In Abandoned Castle Lager PSL Match Against Dynamos3 minutes ago
Highlanders Football Club has condemned the violence that occurred during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match against Dynamos at Barbourfields over the weekend, leading to the abandonment of the match. Highlanders fans invaded the pitch just before halftime to protest the referee’s decision regarding a penalty. As the fans became violent, the referee chose to abandon the match. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Highlanders (Bosso) strongly condemned the violence. Said the club:
Highlanders Football Club is deeply saddened by the crowd trouble that led to the abandonment of our league match against Dynamos FC at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.
The club condemns the unsporting behavior that negatively profiles Zimbabwean football as a brand.Feedback
It is sad to witness such ugly scenes at a family sport event, especially at a time when the club, together with other stakeholders are working tirelessly to bring fans back into the stadiums and convincing the corporate world that sport in general and football in particular is worth their support.
We would like to apologise to all our stakeholders, particularly our sponsors, partners and innocent football-loving fans who were affected by the acts of a few selfish individuals who care less about the growth of their clubs and football in general. We also pray for those who were injured and wish them a speedy recovery.
The club also takes this opportunity to implore stakeholders to put their heads together and find a lasting solution to this vice that continuously brings the name of the game into disrepute.
