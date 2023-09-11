Monica Mutsvangwa Moved From The Ministry Of Information

The bill seeks to amend the country’s criminal code and introduce new offences related to undermining the authority of the government, among other things.

The Bill makes it a crime to participate in any meeting where sanctions or trade boycotts against Zimbabwe are considered or planned, regardless of whether the sanctions are targeted or general.

Similarly, it is a crime to attend a meeting where there is talk of military intervention or the overthrow of the constitutional government in Zimbabwe.

If someone raises these issues at a meeting and you then promote or encourage them, you may be charged with a crime, even if you did not know the agenda beforehand. Punishments for offenders are not specified in the Bill.

Mutsvangwa’s failure to provide a clear explanation of the acronym ZACC (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission) further raised eyebrows. During an interview with Sophie Mokoena, the International News Editor of SABC News, Mutsvangwa mistakenly referred to ZACC as the “Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Cooperation” and eventually settled for “Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Company.” This incident sparked doubts about her suitability for the position of government spokesperson, as it indicated a lack of understanding regarding a crucial government institution. Many individuals began questioning her suitability for the role in light of this episode.

Performance Review:

According to reports, Mutsvangwa was among the ministers who fell short of their targets since last year when they signed performance contracts. The progress of each leader is being monitored and guided by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the country’s economic blueprint. Cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries, local authority CEOs, and CEOs of State-owned enterprises all signed performance contracts under the Integrated Results-Based Management System. President Mnangagwa introduced these contracts to promote a culture of high performance among office bearers. The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) stated that the contracts will be evaluated based on delivery, effectiveness, management, and implementation.

