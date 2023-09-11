President Mnangagwa Has Announced The New Cabinet

Click to see results

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced his new cabinet following the 23 – 24 August 2023 harmonised elections.

Judith Ncube Byo Provincial

Charles Tavengwa – Harare

Ezra Chadzamira – Masvingo

Owen Ncube – Midlands

Manicaland – NokuthulaMaxenyere

Mash East – Apolonia Munzverengi

Mash West – Mirriam Chombo

Mash Central – Christopher Magomo

Matabele North – Richard Moyo

Mat Sout Evelyn Ndlovu

Minister of Finance – Mthuli NCUBE, Dep David Kuda Kwashe Mnangagwa

Minister of War Veterans of Liberation Affairs: Christopher Mutsvangwa, Mavhunga

Youth Empower – Tino Machakaire, Mpamanga Jnr dep

Sports Recreation Arts and Culture – Kirsty Coventry, Emily Josiah

Environment, Climate and Wildlife – Nqobizitha Ndlovu, John Paradza

Tourism And Hospitality – Barbara Rwodzi, Tongai Mnangagwa dep

Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans: Oppah Kashiri, Dep Brig General Levy Mayixome

Women – Monica Mutsvangwa, Dep Jennifer Mhlanga

Local Govt – Winston Chitando,

Foreign Affairs – Fredrick Shava

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Kazembe Kazembe

Justice – Ziyambi Ziyambi, Obert Mazungunye dep

Information, Broadcasting and Publicity – Muswere Jenfan,

ICT – Tatenda Mavetera, D Phuthi

Mines and Mining – Zhemu Soda,

Higher and Teriary Education – Prof Dr Amon Murwira, Simelizwezwe Sibanda (F)

Primary and Sec – T MOyo, Angeline Gata (F)

Public Service – July Moyo, Dinha (F)

Industry and Commerce – S Nyoni,

Transport and Infra – Felix Mhona,

Energy and Power Development – Edgar Moyo

National Housing – Daniel Garwe, Yeukai Simbanegavi

Lands Agriculture – Dr A J Masuka, deps: Vangelis Haritatosi, David Marapira,

Health and Child Care – Mombeshora,

State for Provincial Affairs OPC – L Matuke,

Skills Audit and Development – Prof Paul Mavima

