President Mnangagwa Has Announced The New Cabinet

President Mnangagwa Has Announced The New Cabinet7 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced his new cabinet following the 23 – 24 August 2023 harmonised elections.
- Judith Ncube Byo Provincial
- Charles Tavengwa – Harare
- Ezra Chadzamira – Masvingo
- Owen Ncube – Midlands
- Manicaland – NokuthulaMaxenyere
- Mash East – Apolonia Munzverengi
- Mash West – Mirriam Chombo
- Mash Central – Christopher Magomo
- Matabele North – Richard Moyo
- Mat Sout Evelyn Ndlovu
- Minister of Finance – Mthuli NCUBE, Dep David Kuda Kwashe Mnangagwa
- Minister of War Veterans of Liberation Affairs: Christopher Mutsvangwa, Mavhunga
- Youth Empower – Tino Machakaire, Mpamanga Jnr dep
- Sports Recreation Arts and Culture – Kirsty Coventry, Emily Josiah
- Environment, Climate and Wildlife – Nqobizitha Ndlovu, John Paradza
- Tourism And Hospitality – Barbara Rwodzi, Tongai Mnangagwa dep
- Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans: Oppah Kashiri, Dep Brig General Levy Mayixome
- Women – Monica Mutsvangwa, Dep Jennifer Mhlanga
- Local Govt – Winston Chitando,
- Foreign Affairs – Fredrick Shava
- Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Kazembe Kazembe
- Justice – Ziyambi Ziyambi, Obert Mazungunye dep
- Information, Broadcasting and Publicity – Muswere Jenfan,
- ICT – Tatenda Mavetera, D Phuthi
- Mines and Mining – Zhemu Soda,
- Higher and Teriary Education – Prof Dr Amon Murwira, Simelizwezwe Sibanda (F)
- Primary and Sec – T MOyo, Angeline Gata (F)
- Public Service – July Moyo, Dinha (F)
- Industry and Commerce – S Nyoni,
- Transport and Infra – Felix Mhona,
- Energy and Power Development – Edgar Moyo
- National Housing – Daniel Garwe, Yeukai Simbanegavi
- Lands Agriculture – Dr A J Masuka, deps: Vangelis Haritatosi, David Marapira,
- Health and Child Care – Mombeshora,
- State for Provincial Affairs OPC – L Matuke,
- Skills Audit and Development – Prof Paul Mavima
More Pindula News