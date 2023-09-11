Pindula|Search Pindula
President Mnangagwa Has Announced The New Cabinet

7 minutes ago
Mon, 11 Sep 2023 15:28:45 GMT
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced his new cabinet following the 23 – 24 August 2023 harmonised elections. 

  • Judith Ncube Byo Provincial
  • Charles Tavengwa – Harare
  • Ezra Chadzamira – Masvingo
  • Owen Ncube – Midlands
  • Manicaland – NokuthulaMaxenyere
  • Mash East – Apolonia Munzverengi
  • Mash West – Mirriam Chombo
  • Mash Central – Christopher Magomo
  • Matabele North – Richard Moyo
  • Mat Sout Evelyn Ndlovu
  • Minister of Finance – Mthuli NCUBE, Dep David Kuda Kwashe Mnangagwa
  • Minister of War Veterans of Liberation Affairs: Christopher Mutsvangwa, Mavhunga 
  • Youth Empower – Tino Machakaire, Mpamanga Jnr dep
  • Sports Recreation Arts and Culture – Kirsty Coventry, Emily Josiah 
  • Environment, Climate and Wildlife – Nqobizitha Ndlovu, John Paradza 
  • Tourism And Hospitality – Barbara Rwodzi, Tongai Mnangagwa dep
  • Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans: Oppah Kashiri, Dep Brig General Levy Mayixome
  • Women – Monica Mutsvangwa, Dep Jennifer Mhlanga
  • Local Govt – Winston Chitando, 
  • Foreign Affairs – Fredrick Shava
  • Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Kazembe Kazembe
  • Justice – Ziyambi Ziyambi, Obert Mazungunye dep
  • Information, Broadcasting and Publicity – Muswere Jenfan, 
  • ICT – Tatenda Mavetera, D Phuthi
  • Mines and Mining – Zhemu Soda, 
  • Higher and Teriary Education – Prof Dr Amon Murwira, Simelizwezwe Sibanda (F)
  • Primary and Sec – T MOyo, Angeline Gata (F)
  • Public Service – July Moyo, Dinha (F)
  • Industry and Commerce – S Nyoni,
  • Transport and Infra – Felix Mhona, 
  • Energy and Power Development – Edgar Moyo
  • National Housing – Daniel Garwe, Yeukai Simbanegavi
  • Lands Agriculture – Dr A J Masuka, deps: Vangelis Haritatosi, David Marapira,
  • Health and Child Care – Mombeshora,
  • State for Provincial Affairs OPC – L Matuke,
  • Skills Audit and Development – Prof Paul Mavima

