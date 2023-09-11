Video: ED Asked Chamisa For Deal To Postpone Elections, Offered 2-Year GNU & Power Handover, Feared Military and FAZ Influence - Ibbo Mandaza

I got this from very reliable quarters. Emmerson didn’t want elections. It’s also because he knew it would be messy. And I think he also knew that he is unelectable. And he sent out emissaries to Chamisa in March around there. To say “Let’s postpone the elections for 2 years. Let’s have a Government of National Unity, and in 2 years I handover. I am going.

I asked my informant who were the emissaries and he named them. People in Emmerson’s cabinet. The inner core.

I went further, I wanted to know, what was the rationale behind the argument for this postponement GNU. And the response was that the military were too involved in elections…

I understood that the military meant Chiwenga. But later on I realised FAZ… Many of Emmerson’s inner core lost in the primaries because of FAZ.