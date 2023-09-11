Winston Chitando Moved From The Ministry Of Mines

Winston Chitando Moved From The Ministry Of Mines4 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has moved Winston Chitando from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.
Earlier this year, the Ministry of Mines came under scrutiny after an Al Jazeera expose on the alleged “Gold Mafia”, a term that refers to a network or organised crime group involved in illegal gold mining, smuggling, and trading. The Al Jazeera documentary highlighted how these individuals or groups exploit unlawful gold operations, leading to corruption, environmental harm, and human rights violations.
The documentary investigates the scale of this illegal gold trade and its negative impact on affected areas and communities. Such illicit activities pose a threat to Zimbabwe’s goal of reaching a $12 billion mining industry and tarnish the country’s reputation.
Chitando has assumed the role of Minister of Local Government, taking over from July Moyo, who has been reassigned to the Ministry of Public Service. The Ministry of Local Government has also faced scrutiny due to various tender controversies, including the Pomona waste-to-energy agreement between Harare City Council (HCC) and Geogenix, fronted by Delish Nguwaya. The project aims to produce 22MW of electricity and generate around 300 job opportunities. However, the deal requires Harare to pay US$22,000 daily to Geogenix BV, which some CCC councillors consider excessive for a council struggling to provide essential public goods and services due to limited resources.