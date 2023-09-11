Winston Chitando Moved From The Ministry Of Mines

4 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has moved Winston Chitando from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Mines came under scrutiny after an Al Jazeera expose on the alleged “Gold Mafia”, a term that refers to a network or organised crime group involved in illegal gold mining, smuggling, and trading. The Al Jazeera documentary highlighted how these individuals or groups exploit unlawful gold operations, leading to corruption, environmental harm, and human rights violations.

The documentary investigates the scale of this illegal gold trade and its negative impact on affected areas and communities. Such illicit activities pose a threat to Zimbabwe’s goal of reaching a $12 billion mining industry and tarnish the country’s reputation.

