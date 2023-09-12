12 Arrested Over Violence At Barbourfields Stadium During Highlanders Vs Dynamos Match

7 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced that 12 people have been arrested over the violence that broke out at Barbourfirelds at the weekend during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders and Dynamos.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said full-scale investigations are in progress to account for all suspects who were involved in the violence. Read the statement: