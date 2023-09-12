12 Arrested Over Violence At Barbourfields Stadium During Highlanders Vs Dynamos Match

12 Arrested Over Violence At Barbourfields Stadium During Highlanders Vs Dynamos Match7 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced that 12 people have been arrested over the violence that broke out at Barbourfirelds at the weekend during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders and Dynamos.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said full-scale investigations are in progress to account for all suspects who were involved in the violence. Read the statement:
UPDATE ON PUBLIC VIOLENCE AT BABOURFIELDS STADIUM
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the public violence which occurred at Babourfields Stadium on 10th September 2023. The breakdown of arrests is as follows:-Feedback
- Contravening the Firearms Act – Two suspects
- Criminal Nuisance – Four suspects
- Public Violence – Six suspects
The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures the public that full-scale investigations are in progress to account for all suspects who were involved in the violence.
The chaos erupted in the 38th minute when agitated Highlanders fans threw objects and invaded the pitch, leading to clashes between fans and the police. The match had to be abandoned abruptly, with Dynamos leading 2-0. Eight individuals sustained injuries but have since received medical treatment and are in stable condition.
