Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
HomeFootball

12 Arrested Over Violence At Barbourfields Stadium During Highlanders Vs Dynamos Match

7 minutes ago
Tue, 12 Sep 2023 19:18:47 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
12 Arrested Over Violence At Barbourfields Stadium During Highlanders Vs Dynamos Match

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced that 12 people have been arrested over the violence that broke out at Barbourfirelds at the weekend during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders and Dynamos.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said full-scale investigations are in progress to account for all suspects who were involved in the violence. Read the statement:

UPDATE ON PUBLIC VIOLENCE AT BABOURFIELDS STADIUM

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the public violence which occurred at Babourfields Stadium on 10th September 2023. The breakdown of arrests is as follows:-

  • Contravening the Firearms Act – Two suspects
  • Criminal Nuisance – Four suspects
  • Public Violence – Six suspects

The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures the public that full-scale investigations are in progress to account for all suspects who were involved in the violence.

The chaos erupted in the 38th minute when agitated Highlanders fans threw objects and invaded the pitch, leading to clashes between fans and the police. The match had to be abandoned abruptly, with Dynamos leading 2-0. Eight individuals sustained injuries but have since received medical treatment and are in stable condition. 

More Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

BarbourfieldsDynamosHighlandersPremier Soccer League (PSL)

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback