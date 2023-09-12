Brief Information On David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa The Deputy Minister Of Finance

– He is actively involved in the ZANU PF Youth League structures as a Provincial Member.

– In 2021, Kudakwashe Mnangagwa was still enrolled in a Degree program in Tourism and Hospitality at Lupane State University. He completed his studies and graduated in 2022.

– In 2021, he assumed the position of LSU SRC President without going through an election process.

– Kudakwashe is one of the founding Partners at Flame-Lily Venture Capital Group (PVT) LTD. Flame-Lily Venture Capital specializes in private equity investment and advisory services. Their primary focus areas include financial services, mining, real estate, and construction within Zimbabwe and the Southern African region.

– Kudakwashe holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Actuarial Science, which he obtained from Drake University (USA) between 2009 and 2011.

– Additionally, he completed his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree at the University of Zimbabwe.

– From 2015 to 2020, Kudakwashe Mnangagwa served as a Board member of the National Building Society, contributing to its operations and decision-making processes.

