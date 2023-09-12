CCC MP Ostallos Criticised After Sexist Comments Against New ICT Minister

Her colleague, also an MP, Ostallos responded with a picture of the naked legs and thighs of a woman.

Ostallos was heavily criticised for this.

Said political activist and Public Speaker, Namatai Kwekweza:

I strongly disagree with @TateMavetera

politics however this is just wrong.

When women are promoted and elevated to positions of power, there is an over insistence on them having to show their credentials and the same demand and insistence for credentials is never done for men. I would hope we want to see something on the CVS of all the men appointed.

Far much more disappointing and enraging is the sexualization and success shaming. Tatenda though a ZANU PF member is an active person who works hard and interacts with the women’s movement where she is visible, and well spoken. Let’s agree to disagree on our politics without using misogyny to devalue women in leadership.

The same way it’s wrong when it’s done to the brilliant women in CCC is the same way it is wrong when it is done to women in ZANU PF.

Respect women no matter which party you belong.