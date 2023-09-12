Morocco's Deadliest Earthquake In Six Decades Claims Over 2 800 Lives

Morocco's Deadliest Earthquake In Six Decades Claims Over 2 800 Lives5 minutes ago
More than 2,800 lives have been lost in Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in over six decades, and the death toll may continue to rise as rescuers race against time to find survivors. Search teams from Spain, Britain, and Qatar have joined Moroccan efforts in the High Atlas Mountains.
The earthquake, measuring 6.8 magnitude struck late on Friday in the High Atlas Mountains, with the epicentre located 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of Marrakesh and caused severe damage, particularly to the region’s traditional mud-brick houses, making it difficult to locate survivors amidst the debris.
Despite the extensive destruction, rescue teams remain hopeful of finding survivors. The earthquake has also caused significant damage to Morocco’s cultural heritage, including the historic Tinmel Mosque. The government has mobilised search and rescue operations, providing essential supplies and aid with the assistance of the military.
International support has been offered from Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. Morocco appreciates the aid and may consider accepting assistance from other countries. Efforts to deliver aid and provide relief to affected areas are underway, with tent camps being set up and supplies being distributed to isolated families. The authorities are yet to determine the exact number of people missing, and efforts to address the urgent needs of those affected are ongoing.